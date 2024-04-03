Police are warning the public to be wary of burglars who “are opportunistic and will try their luck when it looks as though no one is home”.
Gwynedd Police say people can prevent their home from being burgled by locking all doors and windows - even when at home, leaving a light on to signal someone is at home or using a timer if you won’t be in, and installing outdoor lighting.
The advice from NWP Gwynedd South also warns against advertising you’re away on social media.
Using visible deterrents and security, such as visible cameras or even just a sticker to say that cameras are in operation can also help.
Many burglars avoid houses where an alarm has been fitted.
People should also keep valuables out of sight and hide packaging for expensive items, and don’t leave keys in hiding places such as under doormats.
If you see anybody acting suspiciously in your area, you can report it to police via the live web chat. Alternatively, contact them anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
For up-to-date information about crime, events, advice and general policing activity in your local area, sign up to North Wales Community Alerts at https://orlo.uk/avtiM