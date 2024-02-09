Barmouth PCSO’s and Dolgellau Policing Team have been working together to tackle driving offences.
They arrested a man from the Tal Y Bont area on suspicion of drug driving, stopped a female from the Barmouth area for driving around on a provisional licence without supervision and no ‘L’ plates on her vehicle, and another female from there for driving her car with no insurance, using her provisional licence and without anyone supervising her. Her vehicle was seized under section 165 and she’s been reported for motoring offences.
“This is a reminder to all drivers to ensure you are adhering to your own licence conditions, a North Wales Police spokesperson said.