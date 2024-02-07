Police have issued a warning about a mobile phone scam.
North Wales Police say they have seen an increase in reports of a scam where victims are being contacted by someone claiming to be from their mobile phone company and offering a good deal for a phone upgrade.
A police spokesperson said: “Following the call, the scammer accesses the victim’s mobile phone account and orders a new phone on their contract. Once the phone is delivered to the victim, they are contacted and told there has been a mistake and the phone needs to be returned. Once posted, the phone is then received by the fraudsters or sent to an assistant to avoid detection, leaving the victim with the contract for the new upgraded phone.
“There have also been reports where scammers have attended the victim’s house claiming to be couriers and asking for the phone back, explaining it was delivered by mistake.
“Over the weekend, a woman from north Wales received a police caution after agreeing to receive a fraudulent parcel at her address for a fee.
“It came as part of a national campaign being run throughout February by North Wales Police Economic Crime Unit, along with other teams across the UK, to proactively disrupt fraud offending.”