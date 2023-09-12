Boat owners and fishermen have been asked to consider the safety of their belonging following reports of thefts in north Wales.
North Wales Police issued the warning on social media earlier today.
NWP Gwynedd South said: "We’re advising boat owners and fishermen to consider the security of their belongings following reports of thefts.
"We’re investigating three reports of theft from boats, including two boat engines and fishing equipment being taken.
"Anyone with information, or who may have seen anything suspicious, contact police quoting reference A145543."