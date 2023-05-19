Police are once again warning parents to be aware of where their children are this weekend.
North Wales Police (NWP) Gwynedd South said they have received information that youths are planning to have a party on Barmouth beach tonight, and warned parents of the dangers of children drinking alcohol.
The post on Facebook, posted yesterday, reads: "Do you know what your kids are getting up to this weekend? We have received information that youths from Tywyn, Dolgellau, Barmouth, Penrhyndeudraeth, Porthmadog and Pwllheli have planned a beach party in Barmouth.
"This is a reminder that we will be increasing our presence on the trains and buses and any youths seen drinking alcohol will have it seized and their details will be taken. Underage drinking is not only illegal but its puts children and young people at increased risk of physical, mental emotional and social harm."