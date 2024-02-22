Police are investigating a report of a sheep attack on Sunday, 18 February in Talysarn, Gwynedd.
North Wales Police Rural Crime team are appealing to the public for information about the attack.
A spokesperson for NWP Rural Crime Team said on social media: “It is reported that at around 3.45pm a dog was seen running loose in a field in the Lon Cilgwyn area of Talysarn, and subsequently injured a pregnant sheep.”
PC Michelle Allsup of the Rural Crime Team said: “The sheep involved in this attack was in lamb which is very concerning for it’s owner.
“Sheep worrying is a criminal offence. Allowing dogs to be out of control around livestock is an offence, even if no injury occurs.
“Lambing season is now upon us and farmers are working at all hours to protect their livestock from predators and to ensure their lambs are born fit and healthy. Not only does sheep worrying inflict suffering and distress on the animals, but the impact of these attacks also has a devastating effect for the farming community, both financially and mentally.
“Please ensure your dog is always kept on a short lead around livestock.”
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact us via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference Q023974.