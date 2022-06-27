Police launch appeal for help after assault

POLICE are appealing for witnesses following an assault.

North Wales Police (NWP) said that an assault took place in Pwllheli earlier this month, and anyone who witnessed it, or who has any information about it, should come forward.

A spokesperson for NWP Gwynedd South said: “Can you help?

“The incident, involving five people, happened sometime between midnight and 1am on Thursday, 9 June at North Quay.