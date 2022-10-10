Police launch appeal for information following ‘serious’ crash
Police are appealing for information following what they have described as “a serious” crash at the weekend.
One person, who received serious injuries in the crash, had to be taken to hospital. Their condition is not known.
North Wales Police (NWP) took to social media to release their appeal for information, posting information about the crash, and the cars involved, on the force’s Facebook page on Saturday night.
The accident took place at Tanygrisiau that night, the post said, and involved a white Vauxhall Corsa and a blue Ford Kuga.
The social media post urges anyone with any information to contact them.
It reads: North Wales Police are appealing for information following a serious two vehicle road traffic collision which took place on the A496 at Tanygrisiau at 18.40hrs this evening (Saturday, 8 October).
“The collision involved a white Vauxhall Corsa with a black roof and a blue Ford Kuga.
“One casualty received serious injuries and has been taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd for treatment.
“Officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the white Corsa (’63 reg) travelling south on the A470 Betws Y Coed to Blaenau Ffestiniog road prior to the incident (between around 18.15hrs-18.40hrs) to contact the roads policing unit on 101 quoting reference number B153161.”
