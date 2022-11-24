Police launch appeal for witnesses following fatal crash

Thursday 24th November 2022 9:10 am
A man has died following a crash five days ago in Blaenau Ffestiniog.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the two-vehicle collision, which occurred on the B4391 at Blaenau Ffestiniog at around 1pm on Saturday, 19 November.

The road was closed until 7pm for the emergency services to deal with the incident in which one man being taken to Stoke by air ambulance with life threatening injuries. Police announced this morning (Thursday) that the man has now sadly died. Police said his next of kin are aware and the coroner has been informed. He is not local to the north Wales area

Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the collision, which involved a Mazda MX5 and a Land Rover.

Anybody who may have been travelling along that road around the time of the collision and who may have dash cam footage is asked to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit quoting reference number 22000850866.

