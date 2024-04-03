Police are appealing for information to find these people.
North Wales Police would like to speak with them in relation to an incident at Asda, Bangor on 1 February.
“If you know the identity of either person, or have any information that could help, please contact us via our website or by calling 101, quoting ref 24000137682,” a police spokesperson said.
They “understand the low quality of the footage makes it difficult to identify the individual” but hope someone recognises them, or themselves.