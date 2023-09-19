Police are appealing for information following the discovery of drugs in Tywyn.
North Wales Police said ‘a quantity of drugs’ was found during the execution of a warrant.
NWP Gwynedd South said took to social media to explain more about the find. The post said: “On Monday the 18th of September Dolgellau Policing Team executed a Drugs Warrant in the Tywyn area.
“A quantity of drugs was recovered from the location and enquiries are now ongoing in relation to the investigation.
“We would like thank the local community for providing us with information.
“Anyone who may have information regarding drugs activity in their local area is asked to contact North Wales Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.