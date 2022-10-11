Police launch road safety campaign as clocks change
Road users are being urged to stay safe and be vigilant this autumn.
When the clocks go back this month the days will become darker earlier, making children, pedestrians and cyclists more vulnerable as they are less visible to motorists.
All road users are reminded, therefore, to take extra care and remain vigilant when out and about in the dark mornings and evenings.
Chief Inspector Jon Aspinall from North Wales Police’s Operational Support Services said: “Soon the clocks will be going back and it will start getting darker earlier, so it’s more important than ever to make sure you can be seen when you’re out and about.
“The longer periods of darkness in the mornings and evenings, as well as poorer weather conditions, mean the risks of being involved in road traffic collisions are heightened.
“Drivers should take extra care in the dark and during bad weather and be considerate to their own and other road users’ safety.
“Drivers should check their vehicle is safe to be on the road and in working order, particularly in the changeable conditions that we can expect over the coming months.
“By slowing down if it’s wet or foggy, and considering other motorists, pedestrians and cyclists drivers can make a real difference in helping to reduce road casualties.
“Cyclists and motorcyclists also need to take responsibility and ensure they are visible by wearing fluorescent, bright and reflective clothing.
“We often see many road cyclists out and about wearing black coloured cycling gear which is not only inappropriate, but very dangerous.
“Cyclists are also reminded that they must have a working white front light and a red rear light on their bikes.
“Parents should also ensure their children can be seen, again by wearing fluorescent and reflective clothing whilst walking home from school.”
He added: “This is all part of our commitment to improving road safety and prevent further tragedies on our roads and we are urging all road users to share in the collective responsibility to keep our roads safe.
“Additionally, we’ll be doing roadside checks to ensure vehicles are roadworthy for the winter months ahead so I would encourage motorists to give their vehicles a once over and make sure tyres have sufficient tread, are inflated to the correct pressure, that all lights work properly and that you have washer fluid topped up to keep your windscreen clear.
“Please take care and stay safe.”
