Police in Gwynedd are looking for two men in a bid to reunite one of them with some lost property.
North Wales Police (NWP) is appealing for these two men to contact Barmouth Police station, where one of them will be reunited with their belongings.
NWP Gwynedd South has released images of the people they are looking for on social media.
A post on NWP Gwynedd South’s Facebook page says: “Does anyone know these two males?
“We have property that belongs to one of them.
“If you have lost something please call 101 and ask for PCSO Shannon of Barmouth Police station.”
Police have released two images of the men they are trying to find (NWP Gwynedd South)