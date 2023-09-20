Police are appealing to the public to identify the person in this picture.
North Wales Police want to speak to the person pictured about an incident in Porthmadog.
NWP Gwynedd South released the image and the appeal on social media. A post on their Facebook page asks: “Can you help?
“We are seeking the identity of the person in the photo.
“We would like to speak with them around an incident in Porthmadog in the early hours of Friday September 15th.
“If you know who this person is, or have any information that could help, please contact us via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference 23000882951.”
The spokesperson added: “We understand the low quality of the footage makes it difficult to identify the individual. However, if you recognise the person, or suspect it might be you, please get in touch.”