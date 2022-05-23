Police make two arrests at Haven holiday park
Two people have been arrested following an incident at a holiday park on the Llyn.
North Wales Police (NWP) said a 49-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman have been arrested following an incident at Hafan Y Mor, Pwllheli on Saturday.
A spokesperson for NWP Gwynedd South: “Two people have been arrested following an incident at Hafan Y Mor holiday park in Pwllheli on Saturday, 21 May.
“Following a reported assault at this location shortly after 4pm, officers attended and arrested a 49-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman.
“The male has been charged with common assault and public order offences, and remanded in custody to appear at Llandudno Magistrates Court on Monday, 23 May.
“The female has been bailed to re-attend police custody on Wednesday, 22 June.”
