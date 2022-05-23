Police make two arrests at Haven holiday park

Two people have been arrested following an incident at a holiday park on the Llyn.

North Wales Police (NWP) said a 49-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman have been arrested following an incident at Hafan Y Mor, Pwllheli on Saturday.

A spokesperson for NWP Gwynedd South: “Two people have been arrested following an incident at Hafan Y Mor holiday park in Pwllheli on Saturday, 21 May.

“Following a reported assault at this location shortly after 4pm, officers attended and arrested a 49-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman.

“The male has been charged with common assault and public order offences, and remanded in custody to appear at Llandudno Magistrates Court on Monday, 23 May.