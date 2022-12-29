POLICE have this afternoon named an eight-year-old child who died in Lampeter last week.
In a short statement, Dyfed-Powys Police said: “We can confirm that the eight-year-old girl who died in Lampeter on 22 December 2022 was Emily Tredwell-Scott.
“HM Coroner for Ceredigion has been informed and has accepted jurisdiction of the case.”
Emily, who lived on the Maes-y-Deri estate in Lampeter, died last Thursday evening (22 December) and Public Health Wales are investigating a possible link to invasive Strep A – a rare but serious infection.
Following her death, a 33-year-old woman was arrested by police on suspicion of neglect and Dyfed-Powys Police said this afternoon (Thursday) that ‘enquiries are ongoing’.
Lampeter councillor Ann Bowen Morgan told the Cambrian News: “It’s obviously a tragedy and the community feel very sorry for the family.
“But there’s an investigation going ahead so we will have to wait until the conclusion to say any more.”
Dr Graham Brown, Consultant in Communicable Disease Control for Public Health Wales, said: “Public Health Wales is working with Hywel Dda University Health Board and Ceredigion council following the death of a child in Lampeter.
“We offer our deepest condolences to the family, friends and all those affected. We are investigating links to Invasive Group A Streptococcal disease (iGAS), a very rare complication of Group A Streptococcal infection. While we understand that parents are likely to be worried, cases of iGAS remain rare in Wales, and children have a very low risk of contracting the disease.”
Invasive infection occurs when Strep A bacteria infiltrates sores or breaks into the skin. Those who are immunocompromised (often due to illness) are particularly susceptible.
The symptoms of the more serious infection are a high fever (above 38°C), muscle aches and tenderness, nausea and skin redness or rashes.
As of Wednesday (28 December), Public Health Wales said it had been notified of fewer than five deaths in children under the age of 15 in whom iGAS was detected since 1 September.
Dr Brown added: “We offer our deepest condolences to the family, friends and all those affected.
“Due to the risk of identification, Public Health Wales will not confirm numbers of deaths lower than five. Public Health Wales cannot comment on individual cases.
“Cold and flu like symptoms are very common at this time of year, especially in children. If your child has a sore throat or a headache, most will have a common seasonal virus, and there is no need to contact your doctor – simply treat them at home by keeping the child hydrated, and with paracetamol.
“If your child develops a fever, nausea or vomiting, or fine pink-red rash that feels like sandpaper to touch, it may be a sign of scarlet fever. In this case, contact NHS 111 Wales or your GP.
“Scarlet fever is often a mild illness from which most children will recover without complications, especially if treated with antibiotics.”
