Officers have been conducting high visibility patrols in the Barmouth and Criccieth in a bid to tackle anti-social behaviour.
Police said there were reports of anti-social behaviour and criminal damage in Barmouth, and anyone with concerns should speak to their local officer or get in touch via the police website.
As part of Operation Hebanon, police continue to patrol the Criccieth area to tackle anti-social behaviour, say they will continue to be present in the community to prevent any further offences and reassure the public.