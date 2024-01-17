Police in Gwynedd are making regular patrols of one of the county’s beaches following reports of dangerous driving there.
North Wales Police said: “Visiting the beach may not be everyone’s first thought in this wintery weather. However, officers will be continuing to patrol Black Rock Sands in Morfa Bychan following concerns around dangerous and anti-social driving.
“It may be a quieter time of year, but it is still important to respect other residents and help to keep the beach a safe area for everyone in the community to use.
“Anyone who witnesses dangerous or anti-social driving in the area is asked to contact us immediately.”