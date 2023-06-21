Police in Gwynedd have been called to Harlech's old college building following reports of youths entering the site.
North Wales Police has issued a warning not to enter the building because it is 'potentially dangerous'.
A spokesperson for NWP Gwynedd South said: "Officers conducted patrols in the area of the old college building in Harlech following reports of young people entering the grounds on Saturday evening.
"We urge parents and carers to tell young people not to enter this area as it is not safe and potentially dangerous.
"If you see anyone entering a derelict building, call us immediately on 101."