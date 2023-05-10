Police have released CCTV images of a man wanted in connection with an assault in Abersoch.
North Wales Police (NWP) are appealing for information about the assault, which took place last month.
A spokesperson for NWP Gwynedd South said: "Do you know who this person is?
"We are seeking his identity in relation to an incident that happened in Abersoch.
"At approximately 0030hrs on Sunday the 24th of April 2023 a young male has been assaulted by another male by means of a punch causing him to collapse unconscious.
"We are appealing for any information or persons with CCTV footage covering the High Street Abersoch around the time of the offence, or any witnesses to the incident to make contact, quoting occurrence reference (23000340695)."