Tywyn police have renewed their appeal for information after a child was hit by a car in the Gwynedd town.
North Wales Police said: “Following our appeal on 8 January in relation to a road traffic collision between a child and a grey vehicle by Tywyn Memorial Hospital, we are glad to report that the child did not suffer any breaks or significant injuries and recovering from his bruises.
“The investigation is continuing and we are asking the driver of a grey coloured vehicle who was in the area on the morning of the 8 January to make contact with us or to any other person who may have information pertaining to this incident to make contact, quoting reference C003341.”