Police respond to ‘deliberate’ fire attempts
By Julie McNicholls Vale | Deputy news editor |
@JulieCambrian[email protected]
Monday 16th May 2022 12:00 pm
(NWP Gwynedd South )
POLICE have increased patrols in Barmouth following “deliberate attempts to start fires” in the town.
North Wales Police said they had “been made aware of recent, deliberate attempts to start fires at Barmouth Astro Turf, the Bowling Green area, the train station and in the public toilets”.
On Thursday, 13 May, PCSO Elin Owen, PCSO Gill Duffy-Williams and Paul Williams of North Wales Fire and Rescue service visited the area.
“With combating antisocial behaviour being one of our district priorities, patrols have been increased to deter this behaviour,” a North Wales Police Spokesperson said.
