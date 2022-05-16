Police respond to ‘deliberate’ fire attempts

POLICE have increased patrols in Barmouth following “deliberate attempts to start fires” in the town.

North Wales Police said they had “been made aware of recent, deliberate attempts to start fires at Barmouth Astro Turf, the Bowling Green area, the train station and in the public toilets”.

On Thursday, 13 May, PCSO Elin Owen, PCSO Gill Duffy-Williams and Paul Williams of North Wales Fire and Rescue service visited the area.