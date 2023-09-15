North Wales Police say regular, high visibility patrols are taking place in the area during the evenings and overnight at hotpot areas of anti-social behaviour, including the Maes, the Cob and various car parks in surrounding areas. Officers will deal with anyone found to be behaving in an antisocial manner or in breach of traffic related offences, including the use of warnings, fines, traffic offence reports or, if necessary, seizures and arrests.