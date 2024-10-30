Police officers are to increase patrols in Tywyn in a bid to deter anti-social behaviour.
North Wales Police says its officers and PCSOs have met with a number of local businesses and community members after concerns were raised over anti-social behaviour in the town after school hours.
"They have attended and spoken with staff and community members at numerous locations including Co-op Tywyn, SPAR Tywyn, Byw’n Iach Bro Dysynni and Tywyn Baptist church.
"Anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated within our communities. Officers and PCSOs will be conducting increased patrols of the area to deter this behaviour."