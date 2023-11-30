Police Forces across Wales will "target people driving under the influence" of drink and drugs as offences continue to increase, despite the dangers it poses to people on the road.
Figures show that 4,752 people were found guilty of drink or drug driving offences in Wales in 2021 - a nine per cent increase on the previous year.
The amount of people driving under the influence of drugs has also gone up, with 2,197 of the drink or drug driving offences recorded in 2021 were drug related - an increase of 34 per cent from 2020.
While an increase in testing and enforcement activity by police forces should be considered as part of the figures, the statistics "show the reason for their increase", a GoSafe Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said.
"There is no calculation for how much a person can drink and remain under the limit," they added.
"Your metabolism, age, weight, and other factors can all have an influence.
"Regardless of any of these factors, alcohol will impair your ability to drive.
"Welsh police forces will be conducting co-ordinated enforcement throughout December to target this harmful and unlawful activity."
Supt Jolene Mann, of Dyfed-Powys Police, said: "Driving under the influence of drink or drugs puts people on our roads in unnecessary danger.
"Just one drink can have a negative impact on your ability to drive.
"Officers across Wales will be putting a focus on dangerous drivers throughout December, ensuring our communities are protected and people are kept safe."
The penalties for drink or drug driving are the same.
A conviction leads to a minimum 12-month driving ban, up to 6 months in prison, an unlimited fine, and an 11-year endorsement on your driving license.
The maximum penalty for causing death by careless driving when under the influence of drugs or drink is life in prison, with a minimum driving ban of five years.