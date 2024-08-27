North Wales Police tracked a stolen mobile phone in Gwynedd and returned it to its grateful owner.
Officers in Caernarfon were approached by a female who discovered her iphone had been stolen from a public house.
She quickly logged into “find my” phone account on her boyfriend’s phone.
Officers commandeered her partner’s phone and tracked the device around the town.
Shortly afterwards a group of males were stopped and searched.
The victim’s mobile phone and identification were recovered from a man’s pocket and returned to very happy person who was able to enjoy the rest of the night.
“They will be dealt with in due course,” a police spokesman said, adding: “Do you know how to log into find my iphone or android quickly?”