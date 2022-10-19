Police urge drivers to avoid area after crash
The A497 is closed at Bryncynan roundabout following a crash this afternoon.
North Wales Police (NWP) are appealing to people to avoid the area.
A spokesperson said: “The A497 is closed between the junction with the B4412 at Bryncynan Roundabout and the junction with the B4354 just before Boduan as travelling towards Pwllheli due a road traffic collision. It is likely to be closed for some time, please use other routes.”
We’ll bring you more news as we get it.
