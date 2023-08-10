People in Pwllheli are being asked to avoid Lower Cardiff Road while police deal with an ongoing incident.
Several police cars, a first responder vehicle and an ambulance have been seen near the job centre.
A spokesperson for North Wales Police (NWP) told the Cambrian News that "officers are currently in attendance to an ongoing incident on Lower Cardiff Road".
He added: "Although there are no concerns for the wider community, members of the public are requested to avoid the area until further notice."We'll bring you more news as we get it.