Motorists must regularly check their tyres, say North Wales Police after witnessing an increase in the number of motorists being stopped with poor defective ones.
PC Lauren Hares of the Roads Crime Unit said: “Making sure your tyres meet the required standards isn’t just a legal requirement, it’s also key to ensuring your safety on the road.
“As a driver, it is your responsibility to ensure that the vehicle you are using is road legal before commencing a journey. After all, they are the only thing that keeps you on the road. They are constantly in contact with the road – and if they’re defective, they could have a contributing factor in causing fatal or serious injury to you or other road users."