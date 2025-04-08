Police are warning drivers to allow extra time for journeys and take alternative routes this morning as they escort an ‘abnormal load’.
From 10 am this morning, Tuesday, 8 April, police will escort the load from Llandygai Services to Hafan y Mor Holiday Park in Chwilog, Pwllheli.
Outlining their route, North Wales Police Gwynedd South said they will go through Treborth Interchange and along the A487, A499, A497, before arriving at their destination.
“Please allow extra time for journeys and use alternative routes wherever possible,” a police spokesperson said.