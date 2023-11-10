North Wales Police are warning residents of fraudsters targeting people in their homes.
According to the police, fraudsters have been calling people pretending to be from local pharmacies in an attempt to get people's bank details.
A police spokesperson said: "We have been made aware of an increase in reports of fraudsters targeting residents, claiming to be from their local pharmacy.
"These scammers say that they are calling to confirm a repeat prescription or delivery of medication.
"The victim is then asked to provide their bank details.
"We are urging the public to be aware of this latest scam and not provide personal or bank details to anyone over the phone.
"If you receive a call you believe to be fraudulent, hang up and report to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.