IT'S Farmhouse Breakfast Week and Gwynedd politicians have enjoyed a hearty a meal to highlight the annual campaign.
MP for Arfon, Hywel Williams and MP for Dwyfor Meirionnydd, Liz Saville Roberts joined fellow guests at Canolfan y Fron on Saturday to kick-off a week of farmhouse breakfasts to raise awareness of mental health in rural communities.
Mr Williams and Mrs Saville Roberts joined hosts Cllr Arwyn Roberts and Nia Williams at the first of 10 farmhouse breakfasts across Gwynedd organised by the Farmers Union of Wales (FUW) to support local charities and showcase the best of Welsh produce produced by local farmers.
Proceeds from the week-long event, which has taken place annually since 2010, will be shared between the Welsh rural mental health charity, The DPJ Foundation, Canolfan y Fron, and the 2023 Llyn and Eifionydd National Eisteddfod Crown Fund.
The FUW’s Farmhouse breakfast week also provides an opportunity to promote quality premium local produce that local farmers grow and highlights the importance of the rural economy.
Hywel Williams MP said: "Thanks to Cllr Arwyn Roberts and Nia Williams for hosting this event at Canolfan y Fron, and to the FUW for ensuring this annual celebration of the very best of local produce is now a firm fixture of the local agricultural calendar.
"This annual event has built up a reputation for raising money for good causes, and I’m glad to see rural mental health charity, The DPJ Foundation as one of this year’s recipients, alongside the Llŷn and Eifionydd Eisteddfod.
"I hope those who are able to will attend one of these breakfasts, support our local farmers and help raise money for such deserving causes."
Liz Saville Roberts MP said: "I was delighted to attend the farmhouse breakfast get-together at Canolfan y Fron and extend my thanks to local hosts, Arwyn Roberts and Nia Williams for their generosity and warm welcome.
"This annual event, organised by the FUW, has become a staple of the local agricultural calendar – showcasing the very best in local produce and raising money for worthwhile causes.
"It also provides an opportunity to hear directly from the local farming community about some of the current challenges facing the industry, informing us as elected representatives of the issues to raise with government.
"I was pleased to see Canolfan y Fron being used to host this important social event – this centre is a real asset to the local community, serving a dispersed, rural population and bringing people together under one roof.
"It is also encouraging to see the FUW’s continued commitment to supporting mental health in rural communities with proceeds from the event going to the DPJ Foundation, whilst also supporting this year's Llyn and Eifionydd National Eisteddfod.
"I would encourage anyone who can, to attend one of the many farmhouse breakfasts across Gwynedd and support an industry which contributes so much to our local and national economies."
Farmers Union of Wales President Glyn Roberts said: "We all get really excited about our farmhouse breakfasts every year. We can start the day together with family, friends and neighbours, in a positive and healthy way and at the same time raise money for our charitable cause, the DPJ Foundation.
"All of us are looking forward to yet another good turnout this year. It’s fair to say that a healthy start is not just good for a healthy heart but also for a healthy mind.
"I hope many of you will be able to join us for breakfast. We want you to be a part of what we do and share your thoughts and worries about the state of the industry, tell us your stories and help us to understand how we can help each other.
"What better way to do that than round a table where we share great food and have a cup of tea."