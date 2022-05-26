26 complaints against council members

Ceredigion County Council is playing games — and messing with its legal responsibilities ( Unknown )

MORE than two dozen complaints against council members in Ceredigion were made in 2021/22, a report outlines, with complaints over social media postings “top of the list”.

The report was put before members of Ceredigion County Council’s ethics and standards committee at a meeting on Wednesday, 25 May.

Members heard that councillor complaint trends are set to become something that will receive “regular updates” from monitoring officer Elin Prysor, covering both county and town and community councillors.

The report outlines there have been 26 complaints against members relating to the code of conduct, three of which have been brought forward from 2020/21, 10 against county councillors and six against town or community councillors.

Complaints lodged came from members, public and officers with a range of sanctions imposed including apologies, training and advice on obligations under the code.

The Public Services Ombudsman for Wales has also reported complaints - six to do with county councillors and two related to town or community councils.

Five of those were closed after being declined or initially considered.

Social media postings were “top of the list”, Ms Prysor told members and were a “common cause of complaints”.

Swearing and bullying were also “reoccurring themes”, although instances of both had reduced, members were told.

There were also reported occasions where there was a “lack of respect or consideration of officers and clerks”, the committee heard, with members reminded to be “mindful of their obligations”.