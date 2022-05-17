A new look for Ceredigion council

Who is going to sit on which committees – and who will be on the cabinet – will be decided a meeting of Ceredigion’s full council this week.

Ceredigion County Council’s new leader Cllr Bryan Davies will notify council on who is to be his deputy leader and who will make up his cabinet – the executive decision making body of the council – on Friday, 20 May.

New and old councillors will also put forward group members to committees including development management, licensing, governance and audit, democratic services, language committee and ethics and standards committee.

Members for overview and scrutiny committees will also be required including corporate resources, thriving communities, healthier communities, learning communities and a chairman a vice chairman for the overview and scrutiny coordinating committee.

That committee will also be made up of the chairmen and vice-chairmen of the remaining overview and scrutiny committee, and will also make up the membership of the charity trustee committee.

Various “member champions” will be nominated including for 50 plus, armed forces, carers, combating poverty, diversity, equalities, health and safety mental health and safeguarding and members are required for school governing bodies.