The deputy leader of Ceredigion County Council and Plaid Cymru councillor for Aberystwyth Alun Williams refused to answer whether he backed charging for parking on Aberystwyth promenade before it was signed off by members as part of the 2024/25 budget.
Cllr Rhodri Davies, at a meeting on 29 February, raised the issue of plans to begin charging for parking on Aberystwyth promenade.
A previous recommendation to look at beginning charging was only noted by Cabinet, with Plaid Cymru – ahead of a by-election in Penparcau – claiming the idea was dead.
Now Plaid Cymru councillors, voting through the budget in a narrow victory, have pushed ahead with the plans that could bring in an estimated £400,000 in 2024/25 – even more in later years.
Cllr Williams, responding to being asked whether he supported charging for parking on Aberystwyth promenade said “of course I’m not in favour of cuts, but this is the reality we have to deal with.”.
Cllr Davies pushed Cllr Williams to answer his question, but no answer was forthcoming.
A report said the plan, which will be subject to consultation before being introduced, will “introduce areas of charged for parking along sections of the Promenade in Aberystwyth in order to increase the availability and turnover of parking spaces in one of the most sought after and convenient parking locations in Aberystwyth.”
Cllr Williams said that any consultation on promenade car parking charges should be accompanied by a full review of parking in Aberystwyth as a whole.