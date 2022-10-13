Aberystwyth councillor to host drop-in sessions at supermarket

Thursday 13th October 2022 4:18 pm
Kerry Ferguson
Cllr Kerry Ferguson is encouraging people to come along and give their views (Cambrian News/Kerry Ferguson )

Town councillor Kerry Ferguson wants to hear from Aberystwyth residents and will be holding drop-in sessions in Tesco superstore.

Cllr Ferguson is planning to hold a monthly meeting in the Tesco Community Room and wants locals to come along for a chat and raise and issues or ideas they may have

The first drop-in session will be held on Tuesday, 18 October at 3.30pm.

Cllr Ferguson, who represents the Rheidol Ward on Aberystwyth Town Council said the sessions are ‘a chance to chat about any concerns, issues or ideas you may have.’

She added: “All sessions will be held for two hours and you can drop in and out whenever in those two hours. A warm welcome to all to attend. Residents can always get in touch on my email too, especially if these sessions aren’t convenient.”

Here are the dates, all to be held at the Tesco Community Room:

• 18 October at 3.30pm

• 16 November at 9.00am

• 13 December at 9.00am

• 7 January 2023 at 10.00am

• 15 February at 1.00pm

• 14 March at 10.00am

