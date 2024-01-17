CHARGING for parking on Aberystwyth promenade and taking away free parking in two south Ceredigion towns are back on the agenda in a bid to plug the financial blackhole at Ceredigion County Council.
The idea for charging for parking on Aberystwyth’s seafront had been proposed by the council’s Thriving Communities Scrutiny Committee as part of a package of parking measures for towns across the county.
The plans received backlash from residents, councillors and businesses in Aberystwyth.
The council’s own report into the plans warned there would be “considerable opposition” from residents and business owners and could discourage visitors.
A report into the proposal was noted by Cabinet members at the end of last year but was not progressed.
Now, faced with having to fund millions of pounds to balance its budget for 2024/25, a draft budget report has recommended that “proposals for charging on the promenade be “brought forward as soon as is practically possible.”
Currently, motorists can park on the promenade for between two and four hours for free, depending where on the seafront they park.
In 2016, a study identified 11 areas of the promenade where parking could be charged.
Start-up costs, including new ticket machines, signs, and bay painting could reach £150,000 the report said.
It could also come with increased staff costs as “the impact on Parking Services of introducing charges on Aberystwyth sea front could be considerable.”
Costs, if introduced, are likely to be in line with other Ceredigion County Council car parks, which for 2022/23 stood at £2.30 an hour up to £6 per day.
Alongside plans to begin charging on Aberystwyth promenade, the council has also proposed reinstating car parking charges at free car parks in Llandysul and Tregaron.
The free parking, which the council estimated deprived it of around £40,000 a year from fees, was introduced as a trial in a bid to see whether free parking boosts visitor numbers and helps businesses.
A council report last year said it is “unaware of any tangible evidence to suggest free parking at Llandysul and Tregaron has had any impact on the local economy.”
Now the two towns are likely to see fees reinstates at council car parks, which will rise again county-wide from April.
The report suggests an “interim” blanket 10 per cent increase in all fees across all county council owned car parks.
Once the 10 per cent rise is introduced, a “brand new fee structure” will be brought forward, the report said.
Final decisions on fees will be made in February.