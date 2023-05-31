Aberystwyth will host the first ever annual conference of Welsh independence campaign group YesCymru later this month.
The conference, taking place 10 and 11 June, has been called the ‘logical next step’ for the organisation as it looks to grow its network across Wales.
The group, which holds marches and events across Wales, held a protest in Swansea last month.
The group’s events attract thousands of people, with recent polls putting support for independence in Wales at between 29 and 33 per cent after removing ‘don’t knows’.
YesCymru’s chief executive officer Gwern Gwynfil said: “YesCymru’s been around now since 2016, it’s expanded rapidly, as has support for independence over the last years.
“We’ve evolved over the years into a properly constituted organisation.
“As such an organisation, we need to do a great deal more than our previous style of campaigning.
“Our campaigning needs to be a lot broader and a lot more mature than it has been, as the whole movement for independence matures.”
As part of its ‘evolution,’ YesCymru is establishing a variety of local groups across the country to start ‘local conversations’ about Welsh independence.
The conference will serve as a chance for those groups to meet members of the public, and promote ‘co-operation’ between them and other YesCymru groups in Wales.
Mr Gwynfil said: “We are a member-led grassroots organisation, and I’m a firm believer myself that we want to convince the whole of Wales of independence, not just half of it.
“This has to be a national idea, to do that – I believe we have to have these conversations locally.
“The conference is the logical next step for YesCymru as a campaign organisation.
“This conference will give us and our local YesCymru groups an opportunity to hone our skills, share ideas, and come together to march towards an independent Wales.”
A variety of events have been organised for the conference, including a list of keynote speakers, discussion panels, a Question Time-inspired debate panel as well as workshops and gigs.
Mr Gwynfil added: “It will be an opportunity to upscale volunteers and members of local groups, but also to have discussion panels, and some pretty high profile keynote speakers.
“There will be a gig at the students’ union bar too.
“It’ll be an opportunity for members to come together and relax.”
Information and tickets for the inaugural conference are available in the events section on YesCymru’s website at www.yes.cymru, or by emailing [email protected]