Aled elected as Ceredigion’s new Member of Youth Parliament
Saturday 5th November 2022 6:00 am
Aled Lewis, Ceredigion Member of Youth Parliament for 2022/23 (Picture supplied )
Aberaeron’s Aled Lewis has been elected as Ceredigion’s Member of the UK Youth Parliament 2022-2023.
Aled, who is a Year 12 pupil at Ysgol Gyfun Aberaeron, was congratulated by the school “for this achievement and for all your hard work”.
