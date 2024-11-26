Campaigners have written to party leaders in Wales calling on them to plan to halt the “rise of the far right.”
In a letter sent by think tank Melin Drafod, the politicians are asked a series of questions about their plans to strengthen democracy and tackle economic and social injustice.
Between 2016 and 2021 UKIP and the Brexit Party sat in the Senedd, with opinion polls suggesting that Reform could win seats in the Welsh elections in 2026.
Talat Chaudhri, an Aberystwyth town councillor and Chair of Melin Drafod, said: "In many countries in Europe and beyond, there’s no doubt that democracy as we know it is under greater threat than for generations.
“Our political parties and civil society need to stand up to face this severe threat.
“This is the time to deepen and strengthen the democratic structures of our country, the internal ones of the parties together with our electoral institutions.
“But, in addition, it is absolutely essential to tackle the serious income inequality in Wales and elsewhere in the world.
“Only by working at all levels will we be able to tackle the far right-wing parties and their ugly ideology which threatens so many of the most vulnerable people in our society.”