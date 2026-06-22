Welsh politicians have taken shots at departing UK Prime Minister Kier Starmer.
This morning (Monday 22 June), the Labour leader announced his resignation on the steps of Downing Street, following a significant defeat in the Welsh Senedd elections and English byelections in May.
Following his departure, many Welsh politicians weighed in - First Minister for Wales Rhun ap Iorwerth called for a “new relationship” with the country’s government, issuing a list of demands to Starmer’s successor.
Starmer failed to turn up to a meeting with first ministers of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland in June, ap Iorwerth stating it was “disappointing” that Westminster’s turmoil had hampered relations: “I would like to see his successor recognising that Wales needs a new relationship with Westminster, with a focus on greater powers, fair funding and respect for the democratic mandate delivered by the people of Wales.
"My government and I will always seek a constructive relationship with whoever is in Number 10, but we have clear expectations that the respect agenda must work both ways."
Within Labour itself, Montgomeryshire MP Steve Witherden called Starmer lacking in the “relentless energy, optimism and radicalism” needed for a successful government.
Witherden called out the party's failures in its two years in Number 10, failing to “rebalance the economy in favour of the working class”, failing to “decisively stand against the genocide in Gaza” and failing to stand up to the US “turning its back against the free world”.
The Welsh Labour MP said that whilst their wins on child poverty, workers and renters rights, launching a state-owned energy developer and beginning the renationalisation of rail and steel are substantial, he acknowledged the party had lost the trust of many pensioners, farmers, disabled people and Welsh voters, before expressing support for Labour leader front-runner Andy Burnham.
Dwyfor Meirionnydd Plaid Cymru MP Liz Saville-Roberts responded to Starmer's resignation, stating Wales deserves better: “On the steps of Downing Street today, the Prime Minister said that he had promised and delivered change for the UK.
“Many of our communities in Wales will be left wondering what positive change has been brought about in the past two years since Labour took office...
“Keir Starmer’s resignation today must mark a turning point for Westminster — a moment to finally shift away from arrogant centralised control towards genuine devolution as a way to improve lives across Wales, and across the different UK nations too.”
Reform UK Sir Fynwy Torfaen MS Laura Anne Jones said the change in Labour’s leadership would not erase the party’s record of failure or reverse the country’s decline, with Reform Wales leader Dan Thomas calling for a general election: “The public must decide who governs the country, not Labour members."
Welsh Lib Dem spokesperson David Chadwick MP called for Starmer’s successor to “learn a lesson that the last five have ignored”: “You cannot sustainably grow the economy without pursuing a closer relationship with the EU or introducing a fairer funding formula for Wales.”
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