Call made to help brewers and pubs with duty rate

Liz Saville Roberts MP supporting the Society for Small Independent Brewers’ Make It 20 campaign ( Plaid Cymru )

THE MP for Dwyfor Meirionnydd has thrown her weight behind a campaign to support small, independent brewers and community pubs in her constituency.

Mrs Saville Roberts supported a Parliamentary event this week organised by the Society of Independent Brewers (SIBA) calling for the new draught beer duty rate to be extended to include smaller casks and kegs - containers which are more likely to be used by small independent breweries.

In his Budget, the chancellor announced beer sold in pubs would pay 5 per cent less beer duty next year but this only applied to larger containers over 40L. Small brewers and community pubs often use smaller 20L and 30L casks and kegs, and are concerned they will lose out.

Mrs Saville Roberts pledged to support SIBA’s ‘Make it 20’ campaign to include smaller containers in the design of the new beer duty.

She said: “Our small, independent brewers produce some of the best beer in the world and I’m proud of the contribution that independent brewers and community pubs in my Dwyfor Meirionnydd constituency make to our local economy.

“Pubs are at the heart of many communities across Gwynedd, but with hospitality still bearing a disproportionate burden after the Covid-19 pandemic, the government should be doing much more to support this struggling sector.

“As an MP representing emerging and well-established micro-breweries producing distinctive local brands, as well as many traditional Welsh pubs, I have long-called on the Chancellor to do much more to support landlords and pub owners by alleviating some of the tax burdens placed on them.

“It is only right that the new draught duty offers a fair and level playing field for our outstanding independent brewers to compete with bigger industry players.

“That’s why I’m supporting SIBA’s ‘Make it 20’ campaign and doing all that I can locally and in Parliament to stand up for independent beer and small brewers across Gwynedd.”

Roy Allkin, chairman of SIBA, commented: “I’m grateful to Liz Saville Roberts for supporting local independent brewers and giving her backing to the Make It 20 campaign.’

“We know that the chancellor will introduce a lower rate of duty on draught beer, and this is really good news for the brewing, pub and wider hospitality sector.

“But it’s important that he gets the design of this new system right and applies the new lower rate to 20 and 30 litre casks and kegs.