Calls for Liz Truss to resign as Prime Minister
"Resign today” – Plaid Cymru’s Westminster leader has called on Prime Minister Liz Truss to go after sacking the Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.
Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP Liz Saville Roberts called for her resignation only moments before the PM is expected to address the public over last month’s much-criticised ‘mini-budget’.
The leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats Jane Dodds MS has joined the Labour Party in demanding the PM call an immediate general election.
In her address at around 2.30pm, Ms Truss is widely expected to U-turn on her mini-budget policies which critics said prompted market turmoil, rising interest rates and devaluation of the pound.
In the last hour, the Chancellor confirmed on Twitter he had been sacked by the PM.
Mr Kwarteng - said to be the main author of the mini-budget - addressed Ms Truss in his letter, accepting his , saying ‘I believe your vision is the right one.’
MP for South West Surrey and former Health Secretary, Jeremy Hunt has now been appointed Chancellor.
Ms Saville Roberts said: “Liz Truss hopes to save her zombie premiership by making a scapegoat of Kwasi Kwarteng.
“Let’s remember – she revelled in that awful term ‘Trussonomics’.
“She wrote the book on the ideology that seeks to inflict this fantasy economics experiment on our communities.
“She was the driver of this car crash. She must therefore take responsibility.
“Liz Truss must recognise that the economic shock which has caused so much anxiety for people is her own fault.
“She must resign today.”
Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds MS said: “This economic crisis we have been facing wasn’t started by Kwasi Kwarteng alone, it was a direct consequence of Liz Truss’ economic fantasies.
“The Conservatives have lurched from extreme to extreme over the last seven years, causing economic vandalism on a massive scale. We owe it to the households, individuals and businesses up and down Wales and the rest of the UK who have been hit hard by this crisis, to take firm action now.
“Across Wales, people are angry, fed up and worried about the future. Most of all, they are furious that Conservative MPs seem to think this is an acceptable way to conduct the government of our country in these difficult times.
“Enough is enough, Truss should call a general election. The public did not give her a mandate to pursue policies so radically different from the 2019 Conservative manifesto nor to trash our economy and cause families up and down the country hardship.
“The Welsh Liberal Democrats are prepared to fight a general election and play our role in removing the Conservative Party from power.”
It is widely expected Liz Truss will face a rebellion from her own MPs over the next few days, reports say.
