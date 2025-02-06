A committee called for Wales to build an extra 60,000 social homes to begin to catch up to comparable countries across Europe.
John Griffiths, who chairs the Senedd’s housing committee, said increasing the supply of social housing at pace is key to addressing Wales’ housing crisis.
He warned the Welsh Government was less than halfway towards its target of delivering 20,000 low-carbon social homes for rent by 2026 and contrasted the levels of social housing stock across Europe with Wales, which currently makes up only about 16 per cent of stock.
“If we met the 20 per cent figure, we would have in the region of 60,000 more homes, which would make a significant difference to people’s lives,” he said.