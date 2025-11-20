A Senedd member has called on the Welsh Government to hold talks with Westminster to ensure policing is “at long last, urgently devolved to Wales”.
Mick Antoniw made the comments in the Senedd after the UK Government confirmed plans to scrap police and crime commissioners in Wales and England in 2028.
The former minister described the creation of elected police chiefs as an “ill-thought-out concept done on the back of fag packet” that was “always doomed to eventual failure”.
Mr Antoniw argued PCCs were introduced to “distract” from “massive policing cuts” that led to the previous Government cutting 20,000 officers across the UK.
He told the Senedd: “The only way this can work effectively in Wales is by the devolution of policing.”
