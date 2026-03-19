Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth MS has called for more support for rural communities reliant on heating oil following a surge in prices because of conflict in the Middle East.
Wales is set to receive £3.8m targeted to help vulnerable households, but Mr ap Iorwerth warned that a number of households in Wales will not be eligible for support and will face hardship as a result.
Speaking in the Senedd, Mr ap Iorwerth MS said: “Of course I welcome the UK Government’s announcement that £3.8m will be available to support households in Wales reliant on heating oil, but I worry the lack of detail around this announcement will mean uncertainty and worry will continue.”
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