“In the current financial climate, with acute pressures on the delivery of a wide range of statutory and front line services, coupled with the cost-of-living crisis which has seen a dramatic increase in numbers of families reliant on food banks in all areas of the county, the council cannot continue to use public money to subsidise the mooring of boats in our harbours by a small number of users, especially when there are underprivileged and vulnerable people with far greater and more urgent needs.”