The new Chairman, Councillor Maldwyn Lewis, was elected to Troed-yr-Aur Ward in 2012 and 2019, and following boundary reorganisation, he was elected to North Llandysul and Troed-yr-Aur Ward in 2022. He is originally from the village of Penrhiw-pâl, Rhydlewis, where he continues to live and work with his family business, and he is a member Troed-yr-Aur Community Council.