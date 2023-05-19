A TEIFI Valley councillor has been elected as Chairman of Ceredigion County Council for the coming year.
Councillor Maldwyn Lewis was elected as Chairman during the Annual General Meeting held earlier today (Friday).
In a statement, Ceredigion County Council said: "This brings Councillor Ifan Davies’ time as Chairman for 2022-2023 to an end, where he has steered the council through a very significant period for his area and the county after the National Eisteddfod was held in Ceredigion in August 2022, just outside Tregaron."
The new Chairman, Councillor Maldwyn Lewis, was elected to Troed-yr-Aur Ward in 2012 and 2019, and following boundary reorganisation, he was elected to North Llandysul and Troed-yr-Aur Ward in 2022. He is originally from the village of Penrhiw-pâl, Rhydlewis, where he continues to live and work with his family business, and he is a member Troed-yr-Aur Community Council.
Cllr Maldwyn Lewis said: “It’s a privilege to be elected as Chairman of Ceredigion County Council for 2023-2024, and I look forward to steering the council meetings and represent the county at events and activities during the forthcoming year.
"I consider it an honour to be elected to represent my area and the county, and I’m very proud to be able to live and work in such a wonderful part of Ceredigion.”
It was also confirmed that former council leader, Cllr Keith Evans, who represents South Llandysul, will act as Vice Chairman.
Current leader, Cllr Bryan Davies, said: ”I would like to congratulate Cllr Maldwyn Lewis on being elected as Chairman of the Council; Councillor Keith Evans on being elected as Vice Chairman; and also extend my sincere thanks to Cllr Ifan Davies for his tireless work as the previous Chairman.”