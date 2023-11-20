“Housing costs are hugely worrying. The mortgage market has been volatile since the Conservative’s chaotic mini Budget – and there is no safety net for homeowners or renters. Plaid Cymru is proud to have introduced the ‘Help to Stay’ scheme through the Agreement with the Welsh Government to help mitigate the harm of the mini Budget. It is now time for the UK Government to match that £40 million funding, bringing the scheme’s total funding to £80m. Increasing the Housing Allowance is also crucial to help low-income renters.