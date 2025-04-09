Ceredigion MS Elin Jones will fit for the county’s new look seat next year but has announced she is to stand down from her role as the Senedd’s presiding officer at the next election.
Jones, who has been Llywydd since 2016, told the BBC Politics Wales programme that she “won’t be putting her name forward to be Llywydd in May of next year.”
The Ceredigion MS since 1999, Ms Jones said she hopes to return as a Senedd member as the Ceredigion seat expands into the new look Ceredigion Benfro seat from the next election in 2026 as the Senedd expands from its current 60 members to 96.
The next Senedd election will take place on 7 May 2026.